Perrinville Palooza raises nearly $2K for families in need

The second annual Perrinville Palooza, a volunteer-led fall festival held earlier this month, raised over $2,000 in donations and collected 157 pounds of food benefiting the Edmonds Food Bank.

“We’ve been incredibly grateful to have been part of the Perrinville Palooza this year,” said Kellie Lewis, Edmonds Food Bank marketing and communications manager. “The planning team made the Edmonds Food Bank a top priority, and their commitment to supporting our mission was evident throughout. Thanks to their efforts, we received tremendous support – both in monetary and food donations – and had the chance to connect with so many caring community members. We would be excited to participate in this event year after year.”

Perrinville Palooza was born out of the 2023 City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods + Streets initiative, with a goal to strengthen community bonds and enhance public spaces. The 2024 Palooza built on the momentum of year one, offering free entry and activities for all ages, including live music, food and business vendors and a free pumpkin patch.

The event had 30-plus sponsors and donors, including the presenting sponsor Loan Depot: The Bukowski Group, that helped make this years’ event possible. To kick off the festivities, a wheels parade for bikes, scooters, wheelchairs and any other kind of wheels was held followed by live performances from local artists on the main stage — sponsored by The Tidy Rebel. A free pumpkin patch was offered to all attendees, sponsored by Compass Real Estate: Greater Seattle Group, along with a free autumn-inspired family photo opportunity, sponsored by Nicole Kanuch Photography. Food trucks provided a wide variety of delicious options and there were numerous opportunities to engage with local Perrinville businesses, which created an atmosphere of community collaboration.

“This year’s Perrinville Palooza exceeded our expectations,” said Cristina Teodoru, volunteer and event lead. “Everywhere I turned people were smiling, having fun with their family and saying hello to their neighbors. I couldn’t be prouder of how our community came together.”

Teodoru offered “a huge thank you to the incredible volunteers, our generous sponsors and the Perrinville residents for their creativity and support. We’re excited to build on this success and look forward to what 2025 will bring.” The event organizers also extended their gratitude to the Perrinville residents, especially those on 76th Avenue West, and to the Perrinville Village Businesses for their creativity and participation.

For more information about the event or to be considered as a 2025 sponsor, vendor, volunteer or lead organizer, visit the Perrinville Palooza website or follow us on Facebook and Instagram – Edmonds_Perrinville_Palooza.