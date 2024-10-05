Poet’s Corner: Autumn Again, Halfway, Late Bloomers

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.
Autumn Again
First the mist rises
and you come up to us
from the fen where the sedges,
and rushes, and yellowed sweet grass bend,
Where the heavy hawthorn feed
the few songless birds
that overwinter on bitter seed.
Your eyes are like the night
that draws us towards
you until we swim
In the darkness,
spinning helplessly.
A great horned owl
heralds the turn of the cosmos:
What of the wind and rain, Autumn?
What is loss without memory?
James Backstrom
~ ~ ~ ~
Halfway
The glass was spilled,
so the question of whether or not it was half full
or half empty spread out across the kitchen table
like all other irrelevancies.
“How clumsy of me,” you said.
I know I felt half empty.
I’ve always liked the Japanese saying of eating until
you are halfway full.
It might have been our last dinner
together, at an American Chinese restaurant
with almond-fried chicken and egg flower soup,
run by a family of kind Korean Presbyterians
and you seemed neither
halfway sick nor halfway well,
A tremble in the tips of your fingers
like the pilot’s yoke shaking an alert
A shuffle in your step.
The stumbles and spills.
The indignities of the disease.
The doctor’s measures all seemed halfway, too.
Nothing heroic and yet they
spoke of the inevitable progression
of Parkinson’s.
Still, we held out for a magic medicine
from Michael J. Fox that would improve mobility
without hallucinations.
The judgmental old man in a bowler hat
who kept you company in almost every room
might disappear finally for good.
We could not see the incremental
decline since we were there day after day,
but our sister, who ran away to Bend,
cried when she saw you a year later.
For her there was no hope in Zeno’s paradox,
no illusion in halfway steps.
While we believed in division by fractions
to keep our grief as sharp as a puukko when we finally
lost you. We wanted the last light to stretch
across the horizon and linger like the sun
setting over calm waters–
instead, clouds rolled in, and it was night.
James Backstrom
~ ~ ~ ~
Late Bloomers
In the backyard garden the cherry tomatoes
curl away from a weak sun, cloyed by the ripening
clusters that fall away unpicked.
And the vine maples at the edge of the woods
crimson to a warning.
The slackened day pulls taut as the rope that tacks the jib
of the boat on the water
And still the chrysanthemums bloom.
We claim a brief, false spring of blue skies and cool nights,
but walk into a dusk that shades
sooner that we want,
And the moths fly to the chrysanthemums
as if they were a source of light unto themselves.
Where is the promise of tomorrow?
Remember when we were young,
swimming in the lake in early evening?
We dove down and swam in the colder water
holding our breath until our head and heart pounded,
only to break the surface in splashes and laughter.
Our voices carried across the lake to snapping
lights in shore houses and disapproving silhouettes.
We bloomed so late like lotus in the darkness.
James Backstrom
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
James Backstrom is a proud charter member of Jerry Bigelow’s poetry group. His poems have appeared in previous editions of My Edmonds News, in the literary magazines Spindrift, Yours Truly, The English Journal, Poetry Seattle, and the anthology, Sounding on The Salish Sea.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.