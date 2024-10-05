Poet’s Corner: Autumn Again, Halfway, Late Bloomers

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Autumn Again

First the mist rises

and you come up to us

from the fen where the sedges,

and rushes, and yellowed sweet grass bend,

Where the heavy hawthorn feed

the few songless birds

that overwinter on bitter seed.

Your eyes are like the night

that draws us towards

you until we swim

In the darkness,

spinning helplessly.

A great horned owl

heralds the turn of the cosmos:

What of the wind and rain, Autumn?

What is loss without memory?

James Backstrom

~ ~ ~ ~

Halfway

The glass was spilled,

so the question of whether or not it was half full

or half empty spread out across the kitchen table

like all other irrelevancies.

“How clumsy of me,” you said.

I know I felt half empty.

I’ve always liked the Japanese saying of eating until

you are halfway full.

It might have been our last dinner

together, at an American Chinese restaurant

with almond-fried chicken and egg flower soup,

run by a family of kind Korean Presbyterians

and you seemed neither

halfway sick nor halfway well,

A tremble in the tips of your fingers

like the pilot’s yoke shaking an alert

A shuffle in your step.

The stumbles and spills.

The indignities of the disease.

The doctor’s measures all seemed halfway, too.

Nothing heroic and yet they

spoke of the inevitable progression

of Parkinson’s.

Still, we held out for a magic medicine

from Michael J. Fox that would improve mobility

without hallucinations.

The judgmental old man in a bowler hat

who kept you company in almost every room

might disappear finally for good.

We could not see the incremental

decline since we were there day after day,

but our sister, who ran away to Bend,

cried when she saw you a year later.

For her there was no hope in Zeno’s paradox,

no illusion in halfway steps.

While we believed in division by fractions

to keep our grief as sharp as a puukko when we finally

lost you. We wanted the last light to stretch

across the horizon and linger like the sun

setting over calm waters–

instead, clouds rolled in, and it was night.

James Backstrom

~ ~ ~ ~

Late Bloomers

In the backyard garden the cherry tomatoes

curl away from a weak sun, cloyed by the ripening

clusters that fall away unpicked.

And the vine maples at the edge of the woods

crimson to a warning.

The slackened day pulls taut as the rope that tacks the jib

of the boat on the water

And still the chrysanthemums bloom.

We claim a brief, false spring of blue skies and cool nights,

but walk into a dusk that shades

sooner that we want,

And the moths fly to the chrysanthemums

as if they were a source of light unto themselves.

Where is the promise of tomorrow?

Remember when we were young,

swimming in the lake in early evening?

We dove down and swam in the colder water

holding our breath until our head and heart pounded,

only to break the surface in splashes and laughter.

Our voices carried across the lake to snapping

lights in shore houses and disapproving silhouettes.

We bloomed so late like lotus in the darkness.

James Backstrom

~ ~ ~ ~ ~