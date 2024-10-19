Poet’s Corner: Litany for Peaceful Turning, Miss Ellis

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Litany for Peaceful Turning

I know your struggle

We got here together

For the living sake of us all

We can drop the whole charade, the raging of younger blood, to oblivion

We got here together

The sum of countless crossroads

We can drop the whole charade, the raging of younger blood, to oblivion

What do we want better than one more breath?

The sum of countless crossroads

Friend, I see you

What do we want better than one more breath?

I want for you your highest joy.

Out loud now —

Friend, I see you

Friend, I see you

I know your struggle

I know your struggle

I want for you your highest joy

I want for you your highest joy

For the living sake of us all.

For the living sake of us all.

Irene Myers

~ ~ ~ ~

Miss Ellis

My first-, second- and third-grade teacher in our two-classroom school.

A little mysterious. Not married, took care of her uncle, spoke of spending time-off at a family lake cabin. No one knew how she ended up with an artificial leg.

You just factored that in.

My goal was simple—do your best and don’t get on the wrong side of her.

Understood was, if you don’t get your work done, you’d better have a good excuse.

She was your warmest ally and your most-to-be-feared,

fierce with both her “Stop that this minute!” and her “Of course you can!”

A cross look and a snap of her fingers was plenty to make all 6-, 7- and 8-year-olds shape up,

I mean now! No kid with any sense would want to push her beyond a first flash of anger,

hm-mmm!

Short black hair. Wide, red-lipped smile. Arching brows over intense dark-brown eyes that could bore holes through you or twinkle you into a giggle.

We were her life. Every one of us mattered, even Stevie, whose older sister Cathy was my classmate. I had not known him as one headed for big things, but 30 years later, at home with her, drinking coffee together, I learned that each one of us still belonged to Miss Ellis.

With great pride, smiling wide, she recalled

how she had taken Stevie aside as a 10-year-old, when he was in Mrs. Sampson’s room—took him aside with what became a mandate. “ . . .you know, Stevie, you could be an attorney someday if you’d just buckle down!”

That was the faith.

Well, he did. And he did.

Miss Ellis taught far beyond the test. We learned, the more likely the effort, the more likely the praise.

Given.

But we learned the reverse too. The more likely the praise, the more likely the effort.

And that might be everything.

Irene Myers

~ ~ ~ ~ ~