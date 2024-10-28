Police: Water line break closes portion of 9th Avenue Sunday night

Edmonds police reported Sunday night that 9th Avenue was closed from Puget Drive to Caspers Street (also known as State Route 524) in Edmonds due a water line break.
“Roadway is unsafe to travel. Road crews advised,” police said in a social media post. Motorists should expect an “extended closure,” the post said.
