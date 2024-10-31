Prep boys tennis: Warrior teammates advance to state

L-R: EWHS tennis team members Nalu Akiona, junior; Steven Anderson, senior; Arman Mkrtychev, senior and Liam Milstead, junior. (Photo courtesy Eric Akiona)Edmonds-Woodway High School teammates Steven Anderson and Nalu Akiona places first and second, respectively, in the 2024 Northwest District 3A boys tennis championships at Snohomish High School Wednesday, Oct. 30. In a matchup of fellow Warriors, Anderson defeated Akiona for the championship, 4-6, 3-6. Both players will compete in the 3A high school boys tennis tournament in May 2025. More detailed tennis results will be included in a future high school sports roundup.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.