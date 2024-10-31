Prep boys tennis: Warrior teammates advance to state

L-R: EWHS tennis team members Nalu Akiona, junior; Steven Anderson, senior; Arman Mkrtychev, senior and Liam Milstead, junior. (Photo courtesy Eric Akiona)Edmonds-Woodway High School teammates Steven Anderson and Nalu Akiona places first and second, respectively, in the 2024 Northwest District 3A boys tennis championships at Snohomish High School Wednesday, Oct. 30. In a matchup of fellow Warriors, Anderson defeated Akiona for the championship, 4-6, 3-6. Both players will compete in the 3A high school boys tennis tournament in May 2025. More detailed tennis results will be included in a future high school sports roundup.