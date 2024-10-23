Public can ask questions during Edmonds City Council budget hearing Oct. 29

The Edmonds City Council will hold a public hearing Oct. 29 on the city’s preliminary 2025-2026 biennial budget, with a twist: the audience is invited to ask questions during the hearing.

Typically, these hearings have been limited to one-way communication from the public, with commenters offering their opinions verbally during a three-minute window or via written comments submitted online. This year will be different. “Due to several changes to the budget process and fiscal uncertainties, the council felt that the public may benefit from the option to ask budget-related questions within the public hearing format,” a council news release stated.

Following a question, Mayor Mike Rosen or Acting Finance Director Kim Dunscombe will respond. Each city councilmember will be allowed three minutes to comment at the conclusion of the public hearing.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 in council chambers, 250 5th Ave. N., following a 6 p.m. council executive session. You may also view the meeting or comment via Zoom. This public hearing is one of three budget public hearings the council is required to hold. The final budget hearing will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 with a return to the standard procedures of taking public testimony.

Written public comment may be submitted using the web form here.