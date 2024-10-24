Public invited to city open house Oct. 28 to discuss draft environmental impact statement, Comp Plan

The public is invited to an in-person open house on Monday, Oct. 28 to review and comment on the City of Edmonds draft environmental impact statement and the draft Comprehensive Plan. The open house will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room at Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N.

Edmonds is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, which is the city’s primary policy document that outlines a long-term vision and provides direction for future growth and development over the next 20 years. The update is due to the state at the end of 2024.

The draft Comprehensive Plan includes goals and policies for several elements, including Land Use, Housing, Transportation, Economic Development, Community Design, Climate, Capital Facilities and Utilities. The draft plan includes a no-action alternative and two action alternatives that describe the city’s approach to accommodate the predicted growth and its long-term goals and policies that align with the city’s vision.