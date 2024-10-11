Reminder: Public invited to Community Healing Forum Oct. 21

The public is invited to a forum Monday, Oct. 21, dedicated to those who are navigating the challenges of grief and healing — and who may also have youth in their lives experiencing mental health behavioral and emotional issues. Sponsored by the Access Project, the Finding Hope: Community Healing Forum is designed to provide parents, guardians, caregivers and community members the tools, support and valuable insights for coping with grief, and to foster healing and hope in our communities.

The forum will be at two separate times — noon and 7 p.m. — Oct. 21 at the Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood. The Access Project is a Lynnwood-based nonprofit committed to providing South Snohomish County’s youth with the tools, resources and support they need to overcome adversity and reach their full potential.

Forum highlights include:

Understanding Grief, Hope and Healing: Exploring the stages of grief, and discovering effective strategies for healing and developing

Youth Behavioral Challenges: Learn about common behavioral challenges faced by today’s youth, and receive professional suggestions and recommendations for responding to these behaviors and emotions. This will focus on both preventive measures and intervention strategies aimed at addressing behavioral and emotional concerns and actions before they escalate into criminal behaviors and self-harm.

First Session – Expert Mental Health Panels and Q&A: Engage with Center for Human Services mental health professionals, educators, and community leaders. Get your questions answered and receive insights into best practices for supporting your youth and family as a whole.

Second Session – Grief and Loss Circle: A professional counselor from Leading with Love will invite participants to sit in a circle and facilitate an open and free discussion of grief, emotions and feelings experienced recently in the past.

Community Partners: Connect with local professional and community services resources dedicated to youth and family wellbeing.

Light food and beverages will be provided, along with activities for youth and supervised daycare during the forums. Children are welcome.

“Please join us for a time of learning, connection and support as we work together to create a stronger community,” said Wally Webster II, president, The Access Project.

Pre-register using this QR code. Pre-registration is not required; however, it will be helpful with planning.