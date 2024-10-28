Reader view: In search of the fountain of joy

Legends of magic water that would restore one’s youth have been chronicled for thousands of years throughout the world. The search for the Fountain of Youth was made especially prominent in the 16th century with the Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon.

With an estimated $100 billion being spent in the beauty market in the U.S. this year, the modern-day quest for youth is still very much alive. Like the dog that is chasing his tail – our society has been chasing the wrong thing. We will have much more success pursuing the Fountain of Joy – which is very much in everyone’s reach.

“You have not aged a bit,” is considered high praise. We want desperately to defy gravity – of aging. But pulling “it” in, back or up only gives the illusion of stopping the aging process. A more meaningful compliment would be, “You look positively joyful. What is your secret?” And we all know, a joyful person is radiant.

Let’s get something straight – perfection (except in nature) does not exist. In Native basket weaving, the weaver will weave in an imperfection to acknowledge that we are mere mortals and only God can achieve perfection.

I love imperfections. I love scars, because they tell a story. The Liberty Bell has always had it right. Her greatest feature is the crack. If you are taking a selfie with the Liberty Bell, you are going to be darn sure the crack is visible. If not, it’s just another bell. But this bell’s message is “Liberty is hard.”

As many of you know, I love taking photographs of people. I find faces fascinating. Every face is beautiful, especially those with character – liberty cracks that tell a story. Imagine if that “imperfection” that has always driven you crazy was actually your liberty feature. You embrace it – your shape, your hair, your wrinkles. With that adjustment in your perception of yourself, your self-conscious shell will fall away, and your personality will shine through.

Recently, I was talking with 96-year-old Evy Jasper at lunch. She proudly told me she started her career as a model for the Bon Marche, then became a seamstress making men’s suits. When I asked why she comes for lunch, she joyfully answered, “It gets me out of the house. The $4 lunch is delicious, and I get to see my friends.” She comes to the Edmonds Waterfront Center every day. Her eyes always twinkle when she smiles. Evy is full of joy, and she is beautiful. You might have noticed when you are visiting the Waterfront Center, that everyone seems to be lifted up. The staff, members and visitors are full of joy, which brings out joy in others — which is self-perpetuating.

The search for the fountain of youth is a fool’s errand. The fountain of joy is within your reach at any age. Embrace your Liberty cracks — you are a beautiful, original masterpiece. Now share it!

— By Daniel Johnson, President and CEO

Edmonds Waterfront Center