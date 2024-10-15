Reminder: Public hearing on draft EIS for Comprehensive Plan update Oct. 16

The City of Edmonds’ draft Comprehensive Plan is now available for public review. A draft environmental impact statement (EIS) about updating the Comprehensive Plan has also been published. A virtual public hearing on the EIS is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 and can be viewed at this link.

You can review both documents here.

The Comprehensive Planning process (known as “Everyone’s Edmonds”) began about two years ago. A final adopted plan, which looks out 20 years, is due to the state by the end of 2024.

Under state law, the city must accommodate an additional 13,000 people, 9,000 housing units and 3,000 jobs over the next 20 years. Under recent state legislation, much of the new housing that gets built should be affordable to families of low to moderate income levels.

Next steps are for the community to consider the draft EIS and draft plan and provide comments. Comments on the draft EIS are due by Oct. 29.

Ultimately, the Edmonds City Council will decide on the adoption of the plan, including any changes, after hearing from the public, having discussion, and considering the Edmonds Planning Board’s recommendations.

Comments on the draft EIS would typically focus on the environmental impacts and mitigation measures that are addressed in that report. Comments received on the draft EIS will be posted weekly on the project webpage.

Comments on the draft Comprehensive Plan may be broader and cover any issue related to the plan. Comments on the draft Comprehensive Plan should be submitted by Nov. 4.