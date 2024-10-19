Reminder: Virtual public hearing on Edmonds draft Comprehensive Plan Oct. 21

A reminder that a virtual public hearing on the Edmonds draft 2024 Comprehensive Plan update will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.

Here is the link for the Zoom webinar: edmondswa-gov.zoom.us/j/81220927307

Edmonds is in the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, which is the city’s primary policy document that outlines a long-term vision and provides direction for future growth and development over the next 20 years.

The draft plan includes goals and policies for several elements, including Land Use, Housing, Transportation, Economic Development, Community Design, Climate, Capital Facilities and Utilities. The draft plan includes a no-action alternative and two action alternatives that describe the city’s approach to accommodate the predicted growth and its long-term goals and policies that align with the city’s vision.