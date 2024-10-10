Restaurant News review: The Victor Tavern in Edmonds

The Victor Tavern on Main Street in Edmonds has been in business for several months now, and I decided it was the right time to give it an official review. I attended a media event in June 2024 and enjoyed the atmosphere as well as the food and drink that was presented.

As I mentioned in a previous column, the food and drink that evening were delicious, and I looked forward to returning for a full meal. I am aware of the controversy as well as the conversation about the Victor Tavern’s mandatory service charge and will address this later in the column.

Making reservations is recommended, and I found it to be quite crowded on the Friday evening when I visited. This is a tavern/pub/sports bar inside a beautifully renovated, high-ceilinged, mid-century modern grocery store (previously a pet food store), so the noise volume is loud. I could still carry on a conversation with my companion, but it is important to know that the energy level is spirited, especially when folks are invested in the game that is being viewed at the bar.

The multiple televisions at the bar are turned on to sports events, and there is a spacious private event space in the loft above the dining room with a bowling alley and shuffleboard tables, which adds to the noise volume. There are spots in the restaurant that are tucked out of the way, including some nice cozy booths, so consider requesting those locations when making a reservation. But be forewarned: It’s not the place to go if you want a quiet evening.

We started off our evening with the Caesar Salad ($18) that easily served both of us. The rich, anchovy-based dressing was delicious, and the portion was generous. It was a tasty way to begin our meal.

The tavern is known for its burgers, and they offer at least seven variations. However, we opted to split the steak frites ($38). The 12-oz. flatiron steak was served with an herb compound butter and parmesan fries. The entree arrived in a manner that made it easy to share, and we ended up with leftovers. The steak was slightly undercooked (I asked for medium and it came rare), and the fries were addictively crispy. It tasted even better the next day on a slider bun at home.

In the interest of tasting the menu, we tried out the signature S’mores Brownie Sundae ($13). It was decadent and delicious – a nice riff on the campfire classic. The browned marshmallow fluff on top was delightful.

It was a pleasant meal and with two glasses of wine as well as the 20% service charge. The total came to $127. Yes, even eating out at a local tavern in Edmonds is expensive. I would say that the quality of the food accounts for the costs, especially since we had nothing to complain about. It would have been nice to have been served a complimentary piece of bread with butter along with our salad, but that just doesn’t seem to be happening at most restaurants these days.

The Victor Tavern menu offers snacks, salads, burgers, sandwiches and six entrees: Fish ‘n chips, mac and cheese, roasted half chicken, king salmon, steak frites and slow roasted prime rib, as well as desserts. The cocktail, beer and wine menu is extensive. It is a comfortable and spacious restaurant that can easily accommodate large groups. The happy-hour specials make it more affordable, and kids eat for free on Tuesdays with each adult meal.

Seattle Restaurant Week is happening from Oct. 27 until Nov. 9, and The Victor Tavern in Edmonds is participating. At $35 for a multi-course meal, it offers great value and the opportunity to check out the restaurant menu affordably. Here is the lineup for restaurant week:

Appetizers (Choose One Per Guest)

Fried Castelvetrano Olives: panko breaded, served pitted

Polenta Fries: parmigiano reggiano, anchovy aioli

Spicy Calamari: Mama Lil’s, basil, chili aioli, lemon

Smoky Tavern Wings: hot sauce, carrot, celery, blue cheese dip

Smoked Salmon Bruschetta: remoulade, shallots, crostini

Fried Brussels Sprouts: sriracha & honey glaze

Burgers & Salads (Choose One Per Guest)

– Victory Burger: beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, onion, sweet pickles, secret sauce, brioche bun, house fries

– Veg Head: Beyond Burger patty, aged white cheddar, lettuce, onion, avocado, secret sauce, brioche bun, house fries

– The Phoenix: spicy fried chicken thigh, pepper jack, lettuce, pickle, jalapeno aioli, brioche bun, house fries

Southwest Salad: romaine, victor ranch, corn, sun dried tomatoes, cannellini beans, avocado, red bell pepper, onion, cilantro, tortilla strips, grilled chicken breast

Caesar Salad: romaine, crouton, parmesan, anchovy dressing. Pulled chicken or Grilled chicken breast

Tavern Chop: romaine, applewood bacon, cherry tomato, soft egg, blue cheese, avocado, Taggiasca olives, chickpeas, crouton, victor ranch. Pulled chicken or grilled chicken breast

Entree Upgrade (+$15)

– Prime Rib: 8 oz slow roasted Prime Rib, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, grilled broccolini, au jus, horseradish cream

– Roasted Half Chicken: red potatoes, broccolini, picatta sauce

– Fish & Chips: panko breaded true cod, remoulade, house fries, lemon

– Mac & Cheese: Campanelle, cream, parmesan cheese, Beecher’s flagship, pangrattato, chives. Vegetarian, Bacon or Pulled chicken.

Dessert

– Seasonal Sorbet: with shortbread cookie

– Mini Smore Brownie: marshmallow fluff, vanilla ice cream, graham crumble

As promised, here’s detailed information about the mandatory service charge at The Victor Tavern. I think the fact that they are upfront about the policy is to be commended, and everyone has a choice as to where they want to eat based on the restaurant policies.

The service charge policy was the first thing that our server told us about once we were seated. Here is what the restaurant states: “In response to the constantly changing business environment, Ethan Stowell Restaurants (ESR) decided to update our compensation model in 2024 to simplify operations for ourselves, our staff and our customers.

“After considering various models, we chose a service charge model where we pay our hourly staff a comprehensive hourly rate. We believe this new approach will allow us to compensate our team both fairly and equitably, attract top talent, provide exceptional guest experiences and position ESR well for the future.”

You can learn more about the philosophy behind – and the details of – the service charge on the Victor Tavern website. Some highlights:

– A service charge is added to each guest check. This service charge is retained (100%) by the company.

– ESR pays the hourly staff an hourly rate based on location, position, experience, tenure in the company, etc.

– The hourly rate the pay to our hourly staff is in lieu of guests being expected to leave a tip. Gratuities are not expected; however, they are accepted. Some guests requested the ability to leave an optional gratuity, so guests have the optional opportunity to leave a tip. Any tips will be split among the hourly staff.

According to the website, the service charge goes into the general funds and is used to help offset a variety of costs and expenses, much like revenue from food and beverage. In short, the intent of this model is not to enrich the company financially through retention of service charge revenue. Sales tax is calculated on top of the service charge because under Washington State law, employers are required to pay retail sales tax on service charges.

As more restaurants adopt this service charge model, I think it is important for consumers to better understand the thought process behind the approach. I am not saying that you have to agree with it, but I do think that it is a model that is here to stay.

Location: 550 Main St., Ste. 100, Edmonds

Phone: 425-599-4110

Hours: Daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Happy Hour: Daily 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Weekend Brunch: Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Weekly Specials

9 after 9: Enjoy $9 a la carte burgers, sandwiches, desserts and select drink specials every night after 9 p.m.

Sundays and Mondays: Join us for the game. We are serving up our amazing Happy Hour 3 ’till Close.

Tuesdays: Kids eat free with every adult meal.

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.