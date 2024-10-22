Restaurant News: What’s new, what’s closed, honors — and Restaurant Week participants

I recently attended the inspiring 15th Anniversary Celebration for My Neighborhood News Network and it was great to connect with readers who wanted to talk about local food! Thank you for attending the event. Interfacing with readers is a great way to get ideas about places to visit, so for those of you who were not able to be at the special event, please consider letting me know about your local favorites. In addition, if you hear about new food establishments opening or closing, send me this information.

Local restaurant/bakery/coffee shop/bar owners: I know life is busy since running a food establishment of any kind is no easy feat. Please send me information about your special events for the holidays as it is a great way to let our community know about your offerings. I am especially interested in knowing if you will be open for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s and/or if you are offering special in-house or take-out holiday dinners.

Closure: Several readers let me know that Garlic Jim’s on Edmonds Way is permanently closed.

Openings: EdWay Tap House is now open and serving a wide range of craft beers and wines. Although they do not serve food, they host local food trucks. Location: 22811 100th Ave. W., Edmonds. Hours: Monday-Friday 3-10 p.m., Saturday noon-10 p.m. and Sunday noon-8 p.m.

Locati’s Cucina Food Truck opened in the parking lot of the Edmonds United Methodist Church at 828 Caspers St., Edmonds. They have a traditional Italian menu and you can order ahead online. Hours: Wednesday-Friday from 4-7:30 p.m.

Awards: The Salish Sea Brewing Company earned a bronze medal at the 2024 Great American Beer Festival competition, hosted and presented by the Brewers Association. In the 2024 competition, beers and ciders spanning 107 categories and 175 different styles (including all subcategories) were judged meticulously by 285 judges over 7 days. Awards presented during the Great American Beer Festival competition are considered coveted symbols of brewing excellence globally, and brews that receive an award are considered the most excellent representation of their style category.

Salish Sea Brewing Company was recognized in the Robust Porter category for its Big (Dark) Chocolate Love—a smooth, velvety porter infused with rich chocolate malts. This 7.5% ABV decadent brew offers a robust yet silky finish, perfect for savoring as a dessert beer or pairing with a fruit and cheese tray. For those looking for something heartier, it also complements Salish’s bacon and blue cheeseburger beautifully.

Salish Sea Brewing Company is a seven-barrel brewpub located in Edmonds, known for its award-winning seafood chowders, burgers and fresh ales. Established in 2013, the brewery has grown into a local favorite with a new production space and live music venue. Led by Skip Madson and owner Jeff Barnett, Salish Sea brewing is dedicated to crafting quality beers and creating a welcoming community space for all.

Special events: Seattle Restaurant Week (SRW) takes place from Oct. 27-Nov. 9. This is a great opportunity to try out a multi-course lunch or dinner for a more affordable price. Most lunches are $25 and dinners are $50-$65. Go to the SRW website for all the details about each restaurant’s offerings, hours, and location. Here are the local restaurant that are participating: Baekjeong Korean BBQ in Lynnwood, Bar Dojo in Edmonds, Charcoal in Edmonds, Chili Basil-Homestyle Thai Food in Lynnwood, Fire & the Feast in Edmonds, Salt & Iron in Edmonds, SanKai in Edmonds, Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina in Edmonds, The Loft in Edmonds, The Victor Tavern in Edmonds, and Wild Wasabi in Lynnwood.

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.