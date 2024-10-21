Scene in Edmonds: A homecoming to remember

At Bruce Scholten’s 1969 Edmonds High School reunion in September, he and his wife Martha Young-Scholten won a tour of Edmonds-Woodway High School by Principal Allison Larsen and admission to the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors’ homecoming pep rally Oct. 17. The next night, Oct. 18, the Scholtens — Edmonds residents — watched as the Shorewood Stormrays defeated the Warriors 31-13 — “perhaps due to yeoman play by Shorewood center Ben Jenkins, our nephew,” Bruce Scholten said.