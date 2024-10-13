Scene in Edmonds and nearby: Rare comet makes appearance

Local photographers got a glimpse of a rare comet — Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas — Saturday night in Edmonds and Shoreline. According to NASA, while “the comet is very old, it was just discovered in 2023, when it approached the inner solar system on its highly elliptical orbit for the first time in documented human history. Beginning in mid-October 2024, the comet will become visible low in the west following sunset. If the comet’s tail is well-illuminated by sunlight, it could be visible to the unaided eye. Oct. 14-24 is the best time to observe, using binoculars or a small telescope.”

Read more here.