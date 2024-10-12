Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: October 11, 2024 0 Another view of Thursday night’s Aurora. (Photo by Bill Ray) Southwest County Park. (Photo by Ted Taylor) Fall color. (Photo by Ron LaRue) In Westgate neighborhood. (Photo by Linda Jewell Ross) Friday sunset over Yost Park. (Photo by L. Mason) Over the dog park. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Photo by Gary Olson Photo by Doug Parrott At 5th and Walnut. (Photo by Arnold Lund) Photo by Ted Taylor Photo by Michelle Langdale Photo by JJ Kuhl As seen from the Normal Beach area. (Photo by Cheryl Hertlein)
