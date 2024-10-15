Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: October 14, 2024 0 Friday night sky. (Photo by Eric Burt) Sunday sunset at Marina Beach. (Photo by Bill Ray) When the Edmonds Barn starts to turn on its lights, you know it will soon be pasture bedtime. (Photo by David Carlos) Monday sunrise. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) Monday at Lake Ballinger. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Monday sky. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Scarecrow outside Musicology. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Mushrooms at South County Park. And a reminder of the Wild Mushroom Show Oct. 19-20 at Shoreline Community College. More information here. (Photo by Robert Mazelow)
