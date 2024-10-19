Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: October 18, 2024 2 Autumn at the fountain, taken Thursday. (Photo by Sondra Padgett) Thursday night harvest moon. (Photo by Alex Duncan) Rain begins Friday morning at Westgate. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Sunbreak. (Photo by Mary Dizon) Scarecrow at Las Brisas restaurant. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Interesting angle for ferry approach. (Photo by Julia Wiese) At sunset Friday. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Also at sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
