Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: October 24, 2024 2 Tuesday night sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan) Wednesday outside the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Thursday morning on the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Noon Thursday at Marina Beach. (Photo by Jewel Hagen) At sunset Thursday. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
