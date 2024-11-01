Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: October 31, 2024 0 Sunrise on Wednesday. (Photo by Julia Wiese) An hour before sunrise on Thursday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Families of ducks Thursday in Shelleberger Creek, which has been under restoration in the Edmonds Marsh. (Photo by Chris Walton) Looking down Main Street. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Autumn colors on Main and 8th Avenue South. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.