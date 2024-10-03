Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: October 2, 2024 1 Edmonds Marina Tuesday. (Photo by RJ Perna) Clearing before sunrise Wednesday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Wednesday sunrise. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Autumn barn on 5th Avenue South. (Photo by Denise Meade) Fall color. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Photo by Ann Bradford Wednesday at sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.