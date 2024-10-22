Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday Posted: October 21, 2024 0 Early morning. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Ken Bellingham of the Edmonds Bakery, along with his grandkids and friends,proudly display their world-class collection of rocks at Brackett’s Landing on Monday.(L-R): Ken with Jack Bellingham, Aria Engstrom, Reagan Bellingham, Wesson Bellingham and Ben Engstrom. (Photo by Bob Sears) Fall color. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Photo by Ann Bradford Clouds on the horizon. (Photo by Margaret Victor)
