Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: October 19, 2024 6 Halloween decor along 2nd Avenue. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Blustery market day. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A fallen tree near the Dayton Street train crossing. (Photo by Julia Wiese) Late afternoon. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
