Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: October 6, 2024 6 Sunday sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Sunday morning at the Edmonds Marsh. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Bicyclists board the Edmonds-Kingston ferry for the Kitsap Color Classic ride. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Sunday afternoon at the Edmonds Marsh. (Photo by Donald Ricker) Sunday sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
