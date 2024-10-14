Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: October 13, 2024 3 Before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Sunday color. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Rainbow “sundog“ and a high-flying bird over Brackett’s Landing. (Photo by Ellen Blackstone) They need a skeleton key to get in. (Photo by David Carlos) The oak tree at Centennial Plaza. (Photo by Denise Meade) Falling for fall. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Sunset at Haines Wharf. (Photo by Sam Spencer) Sunset (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by Alex Duncan
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.