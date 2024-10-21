Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: October 20, 2024 3 Before sunrise Sunday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Ron Larue Photo by Rita Schultz At Marina Beach Park. (Photo by Donald Ricker) Photo by Sondra Padgett At Marina Beach Park. (Photo by Lisa Aikens)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.