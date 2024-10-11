Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: October 10, 2024 0 Before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Early Thursday morning. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Brackett’s Landing. (Photo by Sondra Padgett) Autumn in downtown Edmonds. (Photo by Lee Lageshulte) An Aurora, as seen from the front porch. (Photo by Joan Neuhaus) Sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford) By Alex Duncan First quarter moon. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.