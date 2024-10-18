Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: October 17, 2024 0 Thursday morning on the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Halloween decor. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Cloud interest. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) On Sunset Avenue before sunset. (Photo by Stephanie Neff) Hunter moon over Lake Ballinger. (Photo by Doug Parrott)
