Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday Posted: October 1, 2024 5 A peaceful start to October. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Pumpkins at FIELD by Morgan & Moss on Main Street. (Photo by Denise Meade) Halloween decorations on 2nd Avenue North. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) At sunset. (Photo by Gary Olson) At sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.