Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday Posted: October 22, 2024 2 At sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Watching orcas at Marina Beach on Tuesday. (Photos by Joe Christian) Edmonds ferry as the sunset fades. Fishing for squid on the Edmonds Pier Tuesday evening.
