Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday 1 min ago 0 Good morning, Tuesday. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Fall color in the Pine neighborhood. (Photo by Mary Dizon) Southwest County Park. (Photo by Ted Taylor) A flooded parking lot at the Westgate QFC. (Photo by Marlene Lund) On the Edmonds waterfront. (Photo by Melinda Nelson) At sunset. (Photo by Alex Duncan)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.