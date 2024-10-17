Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: October 16, 2024 0 Wednesday morning. (Photo by Ron LaRue) A quiet morning alongside the fishing pier. (Phtoo by Rita Schultz) Halloween vibe. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Decorations galore at Norma Beach. (Photo by Alex Duncan) Dramatic clouds. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Dramatic clouds as a storm rolls in at sunset. (Photos by Doug Parrott)
