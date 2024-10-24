Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: October 23, 2024 0 Wednesday morning on the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) An autumn glow as the sun starts to set in the Westgate neighborhood. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) At sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.