Scene in Edmonds: Gleaners get busy to benefit local food banks

Every year, the Edmonds Gleaning Group gets busy picking (or “gleaning”) fruit from local trees when their owners can’t use any or all of the harvest themselves. According to member Mary Ann Kirkpatrick, the group has been operating for about 10 years and all fruit is donated to local food banks. The group has a private Facebook page but those interested in joining or learning more can email Mary Ann Kirkpatrick at mkirkp38@gmail.com.