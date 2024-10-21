Scene in Edmonds: Spooky stories shared at the library

The Friends of the Edmonds Library invited families to enjoy spooky stories Sunday afternoon, with community leaders putting the audience in the mood for Halloween. Readers included Edmonds Food Bank CEO Casey Davis, Edmonds Bookshop owner Michelle Bear, Edmonds City Councilmembers Jenna Nand and Will Chen, Teresa Wippel of My Edmonds News and Algie Au, president of Friends of the Edmonds Library.
