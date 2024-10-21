Scene in Edmonds: Spooky stories shared at the library

Posted: October 20, 2024 9
Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen, right, reads as Edmonds Food Bank President and CEO Casey Davis listens. (Photos by Teresa Wippel)
Edmonds Bookshop owner Michelle Bear engages the audience during her reading of The Squeaky Door.
Friends of the Edmonds Library President Algie Au takes a turn.
Edmonds City Councilmember Jenna Nand reads Halloween poetry.

The Friends of the Edmonds Library invited families to enjoy spooky stories Sunday afternoon, with community leaders putting the audience in the mood for Halloween. Readers included Edmonds Food Bank CEO Casey Davis, Edmonds Bookshop owner Michelle Bear, Edmonds City Councilmembers Jenna Nand and Will Chen, Teresa Wippel of My Edmonds News and Algie Au, president of Friends of the Edmonds Library.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME