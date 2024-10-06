Reminder: See award-winning ‘War Tails’ documentary Oct. 12 at Edmonds Theater

The award-winning documentary War Tails is coming to the Edmonds Theater on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Spearheaded by Edmonds’ own Tana Axtelle and Dan Fine, the documentary shines a light on the homeless pet problem in Ukraine. It delves into the heart-wrenching reality faced by pets stranded in Ukraine’s war-torn regions. The film follows a dedicated team of veterinarians, vet techs and animal rescue volunteers working tirelessly to save these abandoned animals. Amid the chaos, the looming threat of rabies poses a severe risk to both animals and humans, highlighting the dire situation.

In the movie, Axtelle and Fine — co-founders of the Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund (UWARF) — bring this critical issue to light, demonstrating the power of compassion and the urgent need for action.

Following the 1:30 p.m. screening, there will be a short panel discussion that features Axtelle, Fine and the film’s main character, Krystina, who will be in Edmonds on a visit from Ukraine to share her most recent experiences.

Tickets cost $7.50 and can be purchased at this link.

War Tails won the Seattle Film Festival Audience Choice and Filmmaker’s Awards. It also has been selected for the following:

Cambridge Film Festival – Selected

Anatolia International Film Festival – Finalist

Global Peace Film Festival – Finalist

Symbiotic Film Festival – Finalist

Documentaries Without Borders – Selected

S.O.F.A. Tails – Selected

O.K.O. Films Awards – Selected

Dispatches of War – Selected

You can see the reaction from people who attended the film’s London screening at https://youtu.be/JVui26CpY94.

The Edmonds Theater is located at 415 Main St. in downtown Edmonds.