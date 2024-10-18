Sounder trains available for Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers game Oct. 19

Headed to the Sounders FC game vs. the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Oct. 19? Sound Transit’s Sounder trains are running, with special service available for the 6 p.m. game.
From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs the Edmonds station at 4:11 p.m., arriving at King Street Station at 4:44 p.m.
Both return trains depart 45 minutes after the conclusion of the match.
An online schedule of Sounder game trains is available at www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/event-service.
Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field. Link 1 Line runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 19 stations including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline and Northgate. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.