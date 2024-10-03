South County Fire to hold public hearings Oct. 15 on 2025 budget and benefit charge

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners will hold public hearings Oct. 15 on the regional fire authority’s proposed budget, benefit charge and levies for 2024.

The board meeting begins at 7 p.m. and can be attended remotely or in person at South County Fire Headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. S, Everett. For instructions on how to view the hearings remotely or provide public comment, visit the South County Fire website meeting page. Comments can also be submitted in advance by email or voicemail to Board of Commissioners Executive Assistant Melissa Blankenship, mblankenship@southsnofire.org, 425-551-1251.

The proposed budget is available for review here.

South County Fire provides fire and emergency medical services to nearly 300,000 residents of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County.