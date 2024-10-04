Sponsor spotlight: Early Thanksgiving — hope to see you at the Run to Work fundraiser Oct. 5

We’re still a couple of months away from Thanksgiving, but as we dip into fall and still have a bit of sunlight, I can’t help but give thanks for the many wonders in Edmonds. I feel very fortunate to have family in Edmonds and have been welcomed by many friends. Basically, a Chicagoan, it was quite different venturing out to meet new people in Edmonds. The “Seattle Freeze” is alive and well, but in Edmonds, it seems as if you attempt to participate, you’re embraced. I’ve grown to deeply appreciate our community!

One thing that has impressed me about Edmonds is the drive shown by Edmonds families that still reverberates today. A great example is a group supported by our annual fundraiser, Run To Work. Work Opportunities is a not-for-profit organization that helps people with disabilities join the work force. It was started over 60 years ago by a group of parents in the Edmonds School District Special Education Parents Group. This year, on Saturday, Oct. 5, we’ll meet at Brigid’s Bottleshop, 188 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds, at 5 p.m. to enjoy sandwiches, raffle prizes, a silent auction and fantastic camaraderie. The cost is $20 ahead of time or $25 at the door. Please join!

Other businesses and such that I’ve grown to really enjoy in Edmonds include the following:

– The great selection of craft beers and IPAs at our host bar, Brigid’s Bottleshop. I also really appreciate the spirit of giving that permeates their business -from the owner, Jack, to Erin, Monte, Devin, Quinn and Vanessa.

– Fifth Avenue Animal Hospital and the great care Dr. Chris provides our Labs

– Blue Collar Doghouse -see above!

– Thai By Day -stop and see Po if you need a delicious lunch, dinner, appetizer or big smile!

– Gallagher’s Where You Brew -when you want to brew your own beer, Chris and Greg are the guys to help!

– Harbor Square (when you need to work off the beer and Thai food)

– Ideal Salon -Sue gives the best haircuts in Edmonds!

– Neighbors like Laurie Barrow and her husband Grant. Laurie is a fantastic residential real estate agent and Grant and their pals Hank and Jack provide a lot of laughs and friendship

– Marathoner and Edmonds Ambassador Armando Ortiz and his wife Susan — you’ll always see them helping about town and they’ve really turned this event into a gathering of their generous friends

– Cottage Bakery — their sourdough bread and sourdough pizza crust are scrumptious. Just don’t buy all of the pizza dough!

– Animal Control in Edmonds — Andrea and Jesse will help you when you’ve got an animal problem (such as the raccoon who decided to take a final snooze under my deck)

– myedmondsnews.com I love the local coverage!!

– The Work Opportunities staff that spends a lot of time helping enrich our community.

I’d love to see you on Oct. 5. Have a great fall season.

— Steve Monroe