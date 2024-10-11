Sponsor spotlight: Spice up your autumn with Lika Behar jewelry

Goodbye summer, hello fall! As we trade our beach towels for cozy blankets and swap our ice cream treats for hot apple cider, it’s also time to revamp our wardrobes for the new season. While you might associate vibrant styles with summertime, bold jewelry can add some much-needed flair to your fall ‘fits. That’s why Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers in downtown Edmonds, is here to share his favorite pieces from designer Lika Behar.

“Lika is a one-of-a-kind designer,” says Cline. “We’ve worked with her for years because we’re such big fans of her creativity and innovation. And we’re very excited that she’ll be coming to visit in October to share some of that work with you all, too.” It’s true: the Istanbul-based designer will be at Cline Jewelers from October 22nd to 23rd for an exclusive trunk show.

Though he admits it was hard to limit his selection to just a few pieces, Andy provided us with a few of his favorite designs to give us an idea of what she’ll be bringing to her trunk show.

Turquoise Pendant

“I chose this piece because turquoise has a very universal appeal. It just looks good on everyone,” Cline says. “And when you look good, you feel good.” Cline and Lika are in agreement there: The designer calls her turquoise collection “Turquoise Therapy.” This turquoise pendant in a yellow gold bezel setting is as simple as can be, yet it’s as elegant and striking as the most intricate jewelry designs. In ancient times, turquoise was believed to protect the wearer by warding off misfortune. Today, its vibrant charm provides another kind of protection by keeping us stylish and smiling.

Gold and Oxidized Silver Cuff Bracelet

This daring piece combines hammered yellow gold and oxidized silver for a bold cuff. Chunky construction and an eye-catching color contrast make this bracelet a true statement piece. “This bracelet is perfect for adding some flair to an everyday outfit,” Cline says. “The colors are neutral enough to pair well with almost anything, but the craftsmanship and the unique profile make it unmissable.” Yellow gold and dark oxidized silver harmonize in a modern color scheme, while the accent diamonds and hammered metal add even more layers of designer details.

Ethiopian Opal Earrings

Ethiopian opals give these earrings a touch of old-world glamour. And when set in yellow gold and accented by oxidized silver hooks, the gems truly come to life. This is another design that shows off Lika’s ability to transform simple concepts into stunning results.

The classic concept of the drop earring gets a modern update with this handcrafted piece. “One thing I love about Lika’s work is that she leans into the little so-called ‘imperfections’ that come with handmade jewelry,” Cline tells us. “None of it looks machine-perfect, because it isn’t. It’s something more special: true artisan work.”

Sky Blue Topaz Moondance Earrings

Featuring sky blue topaz that shimmers like the moon, these earrings are a one-of-a-kind piece that’ll have everybody talking. If you need something truly unique in your autumn wardrobe, look no further. Featuring 22K gold, genuine sterling silver, sky blue topaz, mother of pearl and diamonds, the Moondance earrings are a gem enthusiast’s feast. “These earrings exemplify the attention to detail that Lika pours into all of her pieces,” Cline says. “You can see not only the diamond accents on either side of each topaz centerpiece, but the way she mixes the yellow gold elements with the oxidized silver setting is so beautiful and so well considered.” Sky blue topaz is associated with love and loyalty, making it a great gift for a friend or loved one, but of course, we understand if you just want to buy these beauties for yourself!

Labradorite Ring

Labradorite, the rare gemstone at the centerpiece of this ring, has a captivating glow. It displays a particular type of iridescence, scientifically known as labradorescence. You don’t need to know how to pronounce that – just know that it’s truly stunning to see in person, and even more breathtaking to wear on your finger. Wrapped in 24k gold and flanked by two sparkling diamonds, you’ll have to come check out this ring for yourself to truly do it justice. “Well crafted jewelry like this shows you something new every time you look at it,” says Andy Cline. “You could wear it every day for the rest of your life and never lose interest.”

Shop Lika Behar Designs at Cline Jewelers for Unique Autumn Looks

If you’re ready to spice things up this autumn with bold and beautiful accessories, Cline Jewelers is the place for you. You can always explore jewelry from Lika Behar and more designers online or in-store, but Andy says there’s no better place to start shopping than at the upcoming Lika Behar Trunk Show. “Every time we see her, she has new pieces that just blow us away,” Cline says. “We hope you’ll join us to see some of those pieces for yourself. And, hopefully, you find one that you love enough to take home with you!”

Attendees will not only have the chance to explore an expanded collection of Lika’s jewelry, they’ll also have the opportunity to meet with Lika Behar herself. Mark your calendars for Oct. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.. Those interested in meeting the designer should call or text 425-673-9090 to schedule an appointment.