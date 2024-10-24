Spooktacular Halloween Boo Bash Irish dance experience for the littlest trick-or-treaters Oct. 28

Spring into spooky season with a Samhain (Irish Halloween) experience at the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance at 6121 176th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. The littlest ghouls, ghosts and fairies will stomp, twirl and levitate across the floor in this free open “Boo Bash” Irish dance class in celebration of the ancient Irish holiday Samhain.

This class is designed for the youngest dancers as part of the Ceili Club program for toddlers and preschoolers. Wear a dance-able costume and tiptoe into the spook-io. Parent participation is required for toddler dancers.

Halloween has its roots in the Irish festival Samhain. This harvest holiday marks the midway point between the autumn equinox and winter solstice. In mythology, Samhain is when the Otherworld became visible to humans, and spiritual forces, such as fairies, became loose in the human world. Current costume traditions and trick-or-treating can draw their roots back to this holiday.

Toddler class (18 months to 2-year-olds): 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Preschooler class (3- to 5-year-olds): 5:50-6:35 p.m.

RSVP at : https://www.chirishdance.com/events

Contact Lauren Carroll-Bolger at carrollhendersonsid@gmail.com for more information.