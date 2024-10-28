Students hook some good books, thanks to Edmonds Lions Club

Posted: October 28, 2024 5
Edmonds Lions Club participants included (L-R) Jim Forgey, Sue Brooks, Phil Stone and Bill Brooks. (Photos courtesy Lions Club)
Bill Brooks helps a costumed student go fishing for a book.

Members of the Edmonds Lions Club participated in a Family Fun Night at Westgate Elementary School Oct. 28. In addition to games, costumes and treats, there was a popular fishing game. Each child held a fishing pole, and a Lions Club member relayed their name and age  to a person behind the “fishing hole.” The prize was a book — making it a popular game for the students. The Lions brought a total of 350 books to the event.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME