Students hook some good books, thanks to Edmonds Lions Club

Members of the Edmonds Lions Club participated in a Family Fun Night at Westgate Elementary School Oct. 28. In addition to games, costumes and treats, there was a popular fishing game. Each child held a fishing pole, and a Lions Club member relayed their name and age to a person behind the “fishing hole.” The prize was a book — making it a popular game for the students. The Lions brought a total of 350 books to the event.
