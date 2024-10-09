Takeaways from the first debate in Washington’s U.S. Senate race

The candidates vying to represent Washington in the U.S. Senate went head-to-head on Tuesday at a debate in Spokane, sparring over affordability, immigration, foreign affairs and fentanyl.

Democratic incumbent Maria Cantwell and Republican Raul Garcia, a Yakima emergency room doctor, met at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University for a debate hosted by The Spokesman-Review in partnership with Gonzaga University, KSPS, the Black Lens and the Washington State Debate Coalition.

It was the first debate between the two candidates. They will face off again on Oct. 17 in a debate hosted by the League of Women Voters of Washington and KIRO 7.

Garcia, who’s been a physician for 26 years, is hoping to unseat Cantwell, who’s held the position since 2000.

As of July, the most recent filing to the Federal Election Commission, Cantwell has raised more than $11.7 million and spent more than $5.2 million. Garcia has raised nearly $597,000 and spent about $428,000.

At the debate on Tuesday, voters heard how different their views are. Here’s a look at where the candidates stand on four key issues this election.

Affordability and inflation

Both Cantwell and Garcia agree that Americans are facing high costs, but their approaches to lowering them are different.

Cantwell said she wants to bring manufacturing back into the United States to bolster the supply chain. She also said she wants to continue fighting to lower prescription drug costs by negotiating prices at a federal level and building more affordable housing.

“I know that things still cost too much,” she said.

Cantwell also touted her support for the large investments included in the Inflation Reduction Act, which she said helped bring down high costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garcia pushed back on her characterization of the legislation, which he said only resulted in Washington residents paying more and getting nothing in return.

Garcia said the federal government needs to audit its spending and cut programs that are deemed expensive and ineffective. The money cut from those programs should go back to citizens who can spend it in their communities and grow the economy, he said.

Fentanyl and homelessness

Addressing the growing number of fentanyl overdoses has been top of mind for both candidates.

Garcia wants to push legislation that would require felony charges and significant prison time for fentanyl dealers while also mandating those with substance abuse disorder receive treatment.

“This is a crisis and we need to make harsh decisions,” Garcia said. “You need an iron fist, you need to end this or we’re going to lose our country.”

In her response, Cantwell highlighted her effort to create “health engagement hubs,” across the country. These hubs offer low-barrier drop-in services and free treatment resources. The Legislature funded two of them last year. The health hubs are the best way to fight the crisis, Cantwell said, citing research from the University of Washington that found the method to reduce overdose deaths by 68%.

Cantwell also pointed to her work on legislation to increase funding to fight international drug trafficking at the U.S.-Mexico border.

When asked about addressing homelessness, Garcia was quick to tie his response back to fighting drug addiction. He said the state needs to focus on drug rehabilitation and mental health services first before providing housing to people living on the streets.

“The third step is housing, not housing first,” he said. “This is why this has been so ineffective.”

Cantwell pushed back.

“It’s a mischaracterization to think that everyone who is homeless is on drugs,” she said. She added that the country needs to focus more on building housing to address the homeless population.

Abortion

Cantwell has made protecting abortion access and reproductive health a key issue for her since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, introducing legislation to codify abortion access, protect health care data and increase access to contraception.

She said Tuesday she would not support legislation that would allow states to continue to make their own decisions about abortion policy, which has resulted in a patchwork of laws.

“The confusion that is here today is not tolerable,” she said.

Garcia said he would not vote for an abortion ban because he believes doing so could result in doctors being unable to perform life-saving procedures for miscarriages or other complications. He said he would continue to support laws that keep abortion legal because that is what Washington voters want.

“I’m not asking you to trust every Republican. I’m asking you to trust me,” Garcia said. “I am going to defend this state as a pro-choice state every day.”

Immigration and border security

Garcia is an immigrant, having come to the United States from Cuba when he was 11 years old. He said he will always be a champion of immigrants but that there needs to be more leadership and discipline at the country’s southern border.

“If you come to this country to commit crimes, you’re out,” he said.

Cantwell boasted about her voting record for bipartisan immigration policies and said she supports allowing a legal process for seasonal workers from Mexico, which many farms in Washington rely on. She added she will continue to push for more money for border security, but criticized the rhetoric used by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans when it comes to immigrants.

“Demonizing the backbone of who built America is not the way to go,” Cantwell said.

— By Laurel Demkovich, Washington State Standard

