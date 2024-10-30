The Local Music Scene interview: Joshua Radin and Ron Pope coming to Edmonds Center for the Arts

It’s the season to cozy up and enjoy being serenaded with songs written about love. The Edmonds Center for the Arts has put together the perfect show to combat the grey and rainy days that have overtaken us by bringing acclaimed songwriters Joshua Radin and Ron Pope to Edmonds on Thursday, Nov. 7.They will be kicking off their West Coast tour with a stop in Edmonds for an unforgettable evening of music, one that I highly recommend attending. (Buy tickets here.)

I had the amazing opportunity to talk with Joshua and Ron before their upcoming show. If you are wondering where you have heard their names and music before, you might recognize them in some of the TV shows that have included their music. Joshua Radin had several songs featured on Gray’s Anatomy and Ron Pope had a hit song on The Vampire Diaries.

Each of their repertoires extend significantly beyond the songs that brought them fame. Both songwriters have become well known for writing songs that people relate to through themes of love, and songs of life. They are both unique storytellers who have come together for the first time on this tour. Ron and Joshua met at a bar in Nashville not too long ago and are now ready to get to know each other while living out tour dreams in their “rolling dormitory” for a month. Ron joked that they would become so close on this tour it wouldn’t be surprising if they came home with matching haircuts and tattoos.

Asking about their experiences on stage and performing, they both shared how amazing it has been to create music that has become interwoven in people’s stories. Both artists have had numerous experiences of couples getting engaged at their shows and mentioned how they are never sure how to continue the songs in those moments, as they are so filled with joy for what they become part of and witness while they are performing.

Another similarity: Both of these newly found friends are releasing albums this coming Valentine’s Day. Josh has released two singles from his upcoming album already and the third will come out Nov. 15. His new album is about falling in and out of love, and he will be playing some of these songs at the upcoming ECA show Nov. 7. Ron’s upcoming album is called American Man, American Music, and he will be playing some of these songs as well as music from the start of his career.

The two artists began their careers quite differently. Joshua started performing at age 30 when he bought a guitar to help him find peace while working on a struggling career of writing scripts, painting and teaching. He has now been playing professionally for the last 20 years, continuing to grow and learn as a musician. Ron, on the other hand, started playing as a kid, gigging starting in his teen years. He spent many years as a lead guitarist and found that his love of guitar, poetry and storytelling all fit together as he started creating his own music.

When asked what advice they would give to aspiring musicians, both artists had similar words of wisdom.

Ron: “Learn to divorce commercial interests and artistic interests, make art you believe in.” He spoke of the challenges musicians face getting their art into the world and the pressures of a marketplace mindset. “Your experience is all that matters.”

Joshua: “Too many people think that putting out a song that doesn’t get traction means it isn’t a good song, but all my favorite songs are ones that never got traction.” He shared how it’s easy to get caught up in comparing commercial success but there truly is no “winning” in art. It’s much more important to connect with someone who finds meaning in your music.

Editor’s note: Author Rachel Gardner said that Ron Pope will be doing a special meet-and-greet and album signing at her record store, Musicology Co (420 5th Ave. S.) from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 7 before heading to ECA for his sound check. “Don’t miss this opportunity to say hi to Ron in person during his visit,” Gardner said. “We want to make him feel welcome on his first visit to Edmonds.”

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.

