The Local Music Scene: Sober October — Rock, roll and sobriety

As a musician playing in bars, wineries, festivals, and more, I have found it is common for people to think live music goes hand and hand with alcohol and other intoxicating substances. Recently I have talked with more and more musicians who have chosen to pursue their music sans alcohol and/or other substances. With their permission, I’m sharing some of their stories.

The story of the Straight Edge band

First, this newly formed band is still figuring out the name, so expect an announcement soon about that. Local guitar builder and songwriter Brian Farnsworth had just gotten into sobriety and wanted to start a Straight Edge band. Straight Edge refers to a subculture of hardcore punk for bands who adhere to a strict no alcohol, tobacco or recreation drugs, it is often referred to as XXX or X. Brian put a band ad on Craigslist for a Straight Edge band and wasn’t sure what to expect. He was surprised how fast it all came together.

Siwatu Wright was the first addition to the band. Siwatu is the lead singer who has played in the Bay Area preciously. When he dropped alcohol, he took a break from music and now is excited to get back in it. He referred to the forming of this band as coming together very serendipitously. At the first meeting of Brian and Siwatu, they had an instant musician connection; a blind woman nearby was listening to them talk and asked if they were twins. They laughed and said they just met but could tell that it was a good connection to build a band from.

After Siwatu joined, they found their bass player, Nick Smolka (who builds pedal boards in addition to playing bass). Nick has been in bands since he was 17, starting out with a Straight Edge drummer. He had been exposed to a lot of addiction as a youth and was drawn into the Straight Edge lifestyle. He has found only good people through his years playing and meeting other Straight Edge musicians.

After the first three came together, they met lead guitarist Dan Houston and drummer Steven Barcikowski. The band formed in only a month and they already have a catalogue of originals ready to go for their first show.

When I asked what it was like for the band, they said it has been an amazing experience knowing that every member is staying away from alcohol and drugs. They said it helps to have a group to choose the right venues and to support each other in their desire to stay sober. Other benefits they described is that it helps their performing and they can have more fun.

Keep an eye out for the new name and for the release of new music from this fantastic group of artists. They will be recording in early 2025.

Joshua Red Uttech – a new direction after a devastating experience

I have had the joy of playing music with Joshua Red Uttech before. He is a highly accomplished songwriter with a beautiful voice and unmatched ambition. I was honored to hear his story. I am sharing this directly from him:

After a DUI car crash in 2018, I felt very fortunate to have been given a 2nd chance. It could have been much worse and thankfully no one was hurt. It helped me take a good sober look at my life (in mandatory treatment classes in Washington state after a DUI, you must remain sober for the duration of classes). I started to feel so good in Sobriety and was more focused on my goals. I just kind of lost a taste for numbing myself when upset, and also no longer needed a buzz to enjoy life. Sobriety suits me, I’m a much better version of Josh when I don’t use alcohol or cannabis. I’m a much better musician as well! It’s amazing how things change in life.

I have heard Joshua address crowds with honesty about his choices and am always impressed with how he puts his vulnerabilities in his music and on stage.

Gerald Johnson – Following the 12 steps

One of my favorite musicians of all time is the legendary Gerald Johnson, who is known for his bass riffs playing with The Steve Miller Band, Crosby Stills and Nash, and even opening for Elvis. He has been following the 12 steps program for 34 years now, and has quite the music resume during those years.

Sobriety is a personal choice and journey; I feel so honored that these musicians were willing to share their stories with me in these interviews. Thank you for reading and I hope you will support these amazing musicians!

Enjoy the music!

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.