Two public hearings, budget presentations on Edmonds City Council’s Oct. 8 agenda

Following Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen’s 2025-26 budget address last week, the Edmonds City Council is officially in budget season. The council on Tuesday, Oct. 8 will begin the first of several budget presentations from various city departments — this week’s reports are from administrative services and parks, recreation and human services.
The council will also hold two public hearings: one on proposed green building incentives code amendments (read more on that here) and the other on council consideration of a resolution to support or oppose Initiative 2117. The initiative, which will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, would prohibit state agencies from imposing any type of carbon tax credit rating, and repeal legislation establishing a cap and invest program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Finally, the council is scheduled to a proclamation on Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The business meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see that agenda here. Prior to that meeting, the council will hold a 5 p.m. special meeting — also in the council chambers — to review the 2025-2030 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Program (CIP). You can see that agenda here.
Both meetings will be live-streamed via Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or you can participate by phone: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.