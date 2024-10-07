Two public hearings, budget presentations on Edmonds City Council’s Oct. 8 agenda

Following Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen’s 2025-26 budget address last week, the Edmonds City Council is officially in budget season. The council on Tuesday, Oct. 8 will begin the first of several budget presentations from various city departments — this week’s reports are from administrative services and parks, recreation and human services.

The council will also hold two public hearings: one on proposed green building incentives code amendments (read more on that here) and the other on council consideration of a resolution to support or oppose Initiative 2117. The initiative, which will appear on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, would prohibit state agencies from imposing any type of carbon tax credit rating, and repeal legislation establishing a cap and invest program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Finally, the council is scheduled to a proclamation on Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The business meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see that agenda here. Prior to that meeting, the council will hold a 5 p.m. special meeting — also in the council chambers — to review the 2025-2030 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Program (CIP). You can see that agenda here.

Both meetings will be live-streamed via Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or you can participate by phone: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.