Verdant Health Commission sponsoring ‘Food and Your Mood’ nutrition and mental health series starting Oct. 17

“Food & Your Mood: The Link Between Nutrition & Mental Health” is the topic of a two-part virtual series sponsored by Stilly Valley Health Connections and Verdant Health Commission on two Thursdays: Oct. 17 and 24.

Research shows there is a direct link between what we eat and how we feel. During this two-part event, participants will learn the impact certain foods have on mood, as well as tips on how establishing a healthy diet can lead to improved mental health and well-being.

This series will be led by a registered dietitian nutritionist from Sound Dietitians, LLC. The second session will be built on the first, so Verdant encourages participants to attend both sessions.

There is no cost to this series, whichwill take place online via Zoom. Not able to attend one or both sessions? Register anyway and Verdant will send you the recording.

The sessions will run from 6-7:30 p.m.

Learn more and register here.