Verdant offering Passionate for Pomegranates cooking demo Nov. 12

Join Verdant from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 for a free cooking demonstration focused on the versatile pomegranate. Attendees will explore the unique flavor, texture and health benefits of this fruit.

Discover how to incorporate pomegranates into a variety of dishes, from refreshing salads to savory entrees. Attendees will also learn techniques for selecting, peeling and seeding pomegranates.

This is a hybrid event. You can attend in person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Limited seating available. You must arrive by 5:50 p.m. to enter the Demo Kitchen.

There will also be a virtual demonstration class offered live via Zoom. A Zoom link will be emailed 24-48 hours before the session to individuals who register to attend virtually.

Registration is required. Learn more and register here.