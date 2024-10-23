WAGRO Foundation to host Day of the Dead Celebration at Lynnwood Event Center

The WAGRO Foundation invites the community to the annual Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 2, noon to 5 p.m. In collaboration with the Lynnwood Event Center and The Fat Brush: Art Workshop, this occasion honors loved ones who have passed, offering a day filled with art, culture and tradition.

Attendees are encouraged to contribute to the community altar by bringing photos or meaningful items that represent their loved ones. This shared space will foster unity and remembrance, allowing us to connect deeply through this beautiful cultural practice.

Event highlights include:

Master of ceremonies: Jaime Mendez and Diana Oliveros

Competitions: Altar, catrinas and calaveritas (literary skulls)

Live music and featuring the Yolihuani Aztec Dance group

Group Folklore Oaxaqueño performances

Flower and art workshops for all ages

Lotería game: Fun for all ages

Photo booth by Reece Homes

Face painting

Raffles

Complimentary tamales and pan de muerto