We welcome new advertising sponsor Bench & Board

Welcome to our new advertising sponsor Bench & Board, a gift shop where creativity and thoughtfulness meet. Nestled in the heart of the community, this store offers a carefully curated selection of unique gifts that inspire joy and connection.
Store hours
Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday Noon-4 p.m.
Monday Closed
610 Main St., Edmonds
Learn more at www.benchandboard.com
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.